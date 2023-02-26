Clermont and Strasbourg get a point each after 1-1 draw February 26, 2023 18:44 8:15 min Clermont Foot and RC Strasbourg got a point each after drawing 1-1 on matchday 25 of Ligue 1. Ligue 1 RC Strasbourg Clermont Foot -Latest Videos 8:15 min Clermont and Strasbourg draw 1-1 8:19 min Reims beat Toulouse 3-0 at home 8:14 min Stade Rennais win the Derby Breton 8:55 min Auxerre win 0-1 and escape the relegation zone 0:46 min Atleti chief: Refs favour Madrid 0:46 min Simeone: Referees favour Madrid 8:09 min 1-1: Lens drop points against Montpellier 0:46 min Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid 9:28 min 4-0: Goal-fest as Fenerbahce dominates Konyaspor 8:18 min 1-3: Lyon claim victory over Angers