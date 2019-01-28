Cesc Fabregas revealed his frustration at seeing Thierry Henry sacked as Monaco coach, shortly after the Spanish midfielder made the move to Ligue 1 to play for his former teammate.

Former Chelsea midfielder Fabregas joined Monaco earlier this month to link up with ex-Arsenal team-mate Henry, but the Premier League great was dismissed from his first senior coaching job as the club remain in Ligue 1 relegation trouble.

Despite the team's poor form, Fabregas did not expect Henry to depart and outlined the difficulty of his situation, although he backed the Frenchman to be a success as a coach elsewhere.

"One of the main big, big reasons for me to come here was that Thierry called me," Fabregas told reporters on Monday.

"Thierry knows me very well, he wanted me to be the leader of this team, he wanted me to play every game, every minute in my position.

"I only played two games under him, so of course, as you can imagine, the plan and the mind goes a little bit into shock for a few hours, for a few days.

"But above all I believe Thierry will be a top, top coach in the future, I have no doubt about it. And from my point of view, this is what it is. I'm not surprised with football anymore.

"All I can say is that I work for Monaco, I play for Monaco. I made that decision and I will give everything."

Fabregas and Monaco will return to action in the Coupe de la Ligue against fellow strugglers Guingamp on Tuesday.