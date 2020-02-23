Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani scored his 200th goal for the club in all competitions during their Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux on Sunday.

The Uruguay international, who celebrated his 33rd birthday this month, equalised for PSG with a powerful header from Angel Di Maria's curling cross.

It was Cavani's seventh goal of the campaign for PSG having found himself in and out of the starting line-up under head coach Thomas Tuchel.

200 – Edinson Cavani has scored his 200th goal with Paris in all competitions (298 games played).



138 in Ligue 1, 30 in Champions League, 32 in Domestic Cups.



187 inside the box/13 outside the box.



151 from open play/49 from set plays.



Cavani joined PSG from Italian side Napoli in July 2013 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

He became PSG's all-time top goalscorer in January 2018 when he surpassed the record of 156 held by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.