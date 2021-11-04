Can PSG put in a vintage performance at Bordeaux?

It’s been another week of Mauricio Pochettino talking about needing time to get the PSG tactical project up and running. So far it’s been tough break after tough break as the patient PSG coach looks to get the dream team line-up of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Messi all on the pitch at the same time and clicking. The week gone by was a case in point. Mbappe missed the weekend’s Ligue 1 game against Lille through illness and Messi was only able to manage the first half due to a hamstring injury.



Mbappe returned for Wednesday’s RB Leipzig clash in the Champions League, but Messi was sidelined instead. Messi will remain a doubt until the squad for Saturday’s game against Bordeaux is announced. However, whatever happens this weekend, Messi will be leaving Paris on international duty along with Neymar – and Mbappe and Angel di Maria – for another period of time when Poch doesn’t get to put some hours in on the training ground with his squad.



If all three players are fit and able on Saturday, a very fun game awaits against a Bordeaux side that may be down in 16th place in the standings, but has not lost in its last seven Ligue 1 games.



💥 Bordeaux vs. PSG – Saturday 6th November – 3:50PM ET / 12:50PM PT live on beIN SPORTS 🔥



Get ready for Andy Delort Derby Day

While the ‘hey, I’m not celebrating’ celebration for players who score against their former teams is a peculiar affair – a sort of sulking shrug to warn off any rampaging teammates wanting a big, sloppy hug – Andy Delort might be given a pass on that on Sunday. The Nice’s striker is lining up against a team he actually played for this season. And scored two goals to boot.







It continued a tradition of what the Algerian forward did in the previous three years with Montpellier - score goals. In fact, the 30-year-old who jumped ship to Nice on transfer deadline day racked up a remarkable tally of 38 Ligue 1 goals for Sunday’s opponents to become a cult figure.



Delort is not showing any time of stopping in what is turning out to be a very shrewd purchase for Nice with five goals and an assist in eight Ligue 1 games for Nice after an $11 million move.



👁 Nice vs. Montpellier: Sunday 7th November – 10:55AM ET / 7:55AM PT live on beIN SPORTS 💥





Why Troyes are one half away from being the best team in Europe

In an alternate dimension where games of soccer lasted just one half, Troyes would be the sensations of the season across the whole of Europe. The nearly-promoted French team would be sitting proudly at the top of Ligue 1, one place above PSG. Remarkably, Troyes have only been behind in just two of the team’s 12 Ligue 1 games so far this season at halftime.







Reality bites for Troyes in the next 45 minutes of the game – standard in our dimension - with Troyes having the worst record from any team in Europe’s top-five leagues by dropping 14 points from winning positions. 71% of Troyes’ goals this season have been conceded in the second half of games which sees the side from a picturesque market town about 150 miles southeast of Paris in 14th rather than top.



Giving 120% for the whole 90 minutes is not a problem for Lens this season, with Friday’s hosts having the chance to move back into second spot – at least for Friday night – with a win against Troyes. Lens might be able to wrap up with just 45 minutes of soccer, if the stats keep on carrying on.



👉 Lens vs. Troyes: Friday 5th November – 3:50PM ET / 12:50PM PT live on beIN SPORTS 👀





Ligue 1’s most-in form team vs. it’s most confusing



After a stuttering start to the season, Rennes are now firing on all cylinders and are not showing any sign of missing Eduardo Camavinga with the team being top of the Ligue 1 form guide with no defeats in the past six matches.



While Rennes are on a definite upward trajectory, it’s hard to know how to pin down Lyon this season, a team with just five Ligue 1 wins in 12, but enough to put the side into sixth, one place behind Rennes but with the same number of points.







There is definitely some patience at the club and confidence that the project of Peter Bosz is coming together with the Dutch coach admitting that this players are on a steep tactical learning curve this season. “It’s perhaps more difficult” explained Bosz, “we want to play in an attacking style but with a very high pressing line.”



It should be a fascinating battle at Roazhon Park against Rennes on Sunday.

▶️ Rennes vs. Lyon: Sunday 7th November – 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT live on beIN SPORTS 🔥