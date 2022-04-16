Post game insights:
- Saint-Étienne have won 19 points from losing positions in the French Ligue 1 this season, only PSG (21) have recovered more.
- Brest have lost after scoring the opening goal in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 9th May 2021 against Nice (11 games without defeat).
- Brest have scored in 26 of their 32 games, only Rennes (27) have scored goals in more matches in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Saint-Étienne have scored in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 6 games from 26th January 2022 to 6th March 2022.
- Saint-Étienne have scored in each of their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 7 goals in that run.
- D. Bouanga has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the French Ligue 1 (2 goals, 2 assists).
- D. Bouanga has assisted 4 goals this season (2 in this game), no Saint-Étienne player has more in the French Ligue 1.
- Brest have scored in each of their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 4 goals in that run.
- F. Honorat has scored 11 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Brest player in the French Ligue 1.
- Brest have scored in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 17 games from 7th August 2021 to 4th December 2021.
- Saint-Étienne have beaten Brest for the first time in the French Ligue 1 since 19th January 2013, a run of 5 games without a win.
- St Etienne have won four Ligue 1 games after conceding the first goal this season (D6 L11), only Paris have doing better (6). On the other hand, Brest lost their first Ligue 1 game after opening the scoring in 2021/22 (W7 D4 before).
- Brest have lost four of their five Ligue 1 games this season against a team ranked in the bottom three of the league (W1).
- St Etienne have won three of their last six home games in Ligue 1 (D2 L1), that's as many as in their previous 18 (D5 L10).
- Brest have lost four of their seven away games in Ligue 1 in 2022 (W2 D1), that's more than in their first 10 this season (W3 D4).
- Despite winning, St Etienne only recorded 69.3% successful passes against Brest, their lowest percentage in a Ligue 1 game since February 2021 (60.6% at Rennes).
- St Etienne have scored 46% of their goals from set pieces this season in Ligue 1 (16/35), the highest ratio in the top-flight.
- Franck Honorat equals Bruno Grougi as Brest's top scorer in Ligue 1 in the 21st century (19). The striker has scored 19 goals in the top-flight since joining Brittany in 2020/21, at least four more than any other partner over the period.
- Three of Mahdi Camara's six Ligue 1 goals have come against Brest (1 in November 2020 and 2 tonight). He is the first St Etienne player to score at least two goals in a game in the top-flight since Wahbi Khazri in April 2021 against Bordeaux (3).
- Denis Bouanga has been involved in eight of St Etienne's last 11 Ligue 1 goals (4 goals, 4 assists). This is only the second time he delivers two assists in the same game in L1, after February 2022 against Strasbourg.