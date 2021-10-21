Former Brazil defender Cafu said the country's star forward Neymar gets "criticized" regularly for the simple fact that he is considered one of the best soccer players in the world.

Cafu also said it would be beneficial for the 'Selecao' to qualify early for the 2022 FIFA World Cup - currently, only European nations Germany and Denmark have booked their places in Qatar next year.

Former Australia midfielder Tim Cahill is looking forward to his country's mouthwatering World Cup Asian qualifying match against fellow heavyweights Saudi Arabia next month.

Ronald de Boer, who represented Netherlands, warned of the dangers of young Dutch talent leaving to play abroad too early, and cited the example of Donny van de Beek at Manchester United, who has consistently struggled for game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.