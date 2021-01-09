Burak Yilmaz's Goal Gives Lille Win Over Nimes January 9, 2021 23:14 8:58 min Burak Yilmaz scored the only goal of the game to give Lille a 1-0 win over Nimes to go third in the Ligue 1, one point from leaders Lyon. Ligue 1 Lille Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Burak Yilmaz -Latest Videos 9:20 min Real Madrid And Osasuna Unable To Score In Draw 10:43 min Lyon Salvage Late Draw Against Rennes 1:01 min Sarabia Scores PSG's Third Against Brest 1:03 min Icardi Doubles PSG Lead Over Brest 0:51 min Kean Scores PSG Opener Against Brest 0:51 min Thilo Kehrer Tests Positive For COVID-19 11:34 min Griezmann & Messi Shine In Barca Win Over Granada 1:01 min Griezmann Gets Brace And Makes It 4-0 Barca 1:16 min Lionel Messi Gets Tenth Goal Of The Season 1:11 min Lionel Messi Scores Free Kick To Make It 3-0 Barca