Burak Yilmaz scores the opener for Lille against Nantes November 27, 2021 17:11 2:29 min Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz scores the first goal for Lille that now is 1-0 against Nantes. Ligue 1 Lille Nantes -Latest Videos 2:58 min Uysal sees red for a hard challenge 2:31 min Ludovic Blas levels terms for Nantes vs Lille 5:34 min Diabate scores the PK for Giresunspor 2:29 min Yilmaz scores the opener for Lille against Nantes 2:21 min Lille and Nantes look the win 1:55 min Besiktas hosts Giresunspor with Larin starting 1:07 min Saka and Martinelli fire Gunners past Newcastle 1:20 min Cavani steps up recovery in Uruguay 1:16 min Allegri apologized to the fans after defeat 0:38 min Tuchel: "We must stop Manchester United performing