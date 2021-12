Brest got 3 important points at The Velodrome against Marseille thanks to a comeback job in the second half.

Marseille got ahead thanks to Gerson in the 29th minute, but Faivre from the penalty spot (53) and Honorat in the 70th minute turned the result around.

With this result, Marseille stays second for now with 29 points and Brest jumps to 6th with 24 points.

Marseille 1-2 Brest

