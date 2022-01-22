Stade Brest defeat Lille 2-0. Brest is now 12th on the table with 7-7-8 and Lille is 8th with 8-8-6.

Lille have attempted 17 shots in this game, their highest total in a single match in the French Ligue 1 this season.

In their Ligue 1 history, Brest have only won three games against a title holder (D8 L20), including two against Lille (3-1 on 7 April 2012 and 2-0 tonight).

Lille have picked up 32 points after 22 Ligue 1 games this season, the lowest total at this stage for a title holder since Montpellier in 2012/13 (also 32).

Lille lost their first Ligue 1 game since October 2021 (1-2 in Paris), ending a run of nine games without losing in the top-flight (W4 D5).

Brest have won four of their last six home games in Ligue 1 (L2), after winning none of their previous 10 (D6 L4).

Lille attempted 17 shots (5 on target) against Brest, their highest total without scoring in Ligue 1 since November 2018 (22 v Strasbourg).

Tiago Djalo scored Lille's first own goal in Ligue 1 since 25 April 2021 (José Fonte v Lyon). After two minutes and 52 seconds, it is the fastest own goal scored in a L1 game since Sambia's with Montpellier against Dijon in December 2019 (after 1 minute and 11 seconds).

Brest striker Steve Mounié scored his first Ligue 1 goal since 21 November 2021 (v Lens), ending a drought of six games (17 shots, 3 on target) without scoring in the top-flight. He has converted two of the three penalties he has taken in L1 (on 27 September 2020 v Angers and tonight against Lille).

Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot has saved the last 10 shots on target he has faced in Ligue 1, after conceding six goals in the previous eight. This is his first clean sheet in the top-flight since December 2021 (against St Etienne).

Lille striker Burak Yilmaz has scored just two goals from open play this season in Ligue 1 (with 40 shots attempted, 17 of which were on target). In 2020/21 in the top-flight, he scored 10 in this phase with 22 shots on target.

Hatem Ben Arfa played for his seventh different club in Ligue 1 (after Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Paris, Rennes and Bordeaux), only Alou Diarra, Toifilou Maoulida and Gregory Paisley have played for more different teams in the top-flight in the 21st century. The Lille striker has never scored in 88 games after coming off the bench in his L1 career.