Brest obtained a 1-0 win at Stade Francis-Le Blé against St Etienne. Romain Faivre scored for the locals. He has scored 6 goals this season, more than any other Brest player in the French Ligue 1.

Brest have scored in each of their last 16 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 23 goals in that run.

In the next round, Brest is facing Marseille while St Etienne is going to play vs. Rennes.