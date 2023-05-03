Brest claim vital three points with 2-0 Win over Nantes in Ligue 1 May 3, 2023 23:05 8:52 min Brest are undefeated in their last 6 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer unbeaten streak was a run of 8 games. With goals from Jérémy Le Douaron and Mathias Pereira Lage, Brest continue its upward trajectory with a triumph (2-0) over Nantes, which falls into the relegation zone in Ligue 1. Ligue 1 Nantes Brest -Latest Videos 8:52 min Brest claim vital 2-0 win over Nantes 8:18 min Morocco advance to the knockout stages 1:14 min Fluminense's 5th goal 3:05 min Dorlan Pabón's spectacular missile 8:06 min Newells still perfect in the Sudamericana 10:42 min Independiente del Valle stun Corinthians 11:39 min River Plate suffer historic defeat at the Maracana 9:37 min Ñublense's dramatic last-minute win vs. Aucas 8:59 min Deportes Tolima and Sao Paulo draw 0-0 10:31 min Liverpool fight back to earn a point at home