Neymar is expected to be out for four weeks after the Paris Saint-Germain star suffered a hamstring injury on international duty.

The 27-year-old hobbled off in the 12th minute of Brazil's international friendly with Nigeria on Sunday clutching his hamstring as he headed to the bench.

In a club statement on Monday, PSG confirmed the Brazilian has undergone an MRI scan, which confirmed a grade 2 lesion of the left ischiosis-tibial femoral biceps, a muscle in the thigh.

An assessment will be carried out in eight days' time, but he is expected to miss around a month of action.