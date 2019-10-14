Neymar is expected to be out for four weeks after the Paris Saint-Germain star suffered a hamstring injury on international duty.
The 27-year-old hobbled off in the 12th minute of Brazil's international friendly with Nigeria on Sunday clutching his hamstring as he headed to the bench.
In a club statement on Monday, PSG confirmed the Brazilian has undergone an MRI scan, which confirmed a grade 2 lesion of the left ischiosis-tibial femoral biceps, a muscle in the thigh.
An assessment will be carried out in eight days' time, but he is expected to miss around a month of action.
Point médical— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) October 14, 2019