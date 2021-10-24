Two goals from Wesley Said in the first half helped Lens get an important win 4-1 against Metz. The french striker opened the scored at the 14th minute and scored again in the 37th minute just after Metz's equalizer thanks to De Preville's strike.

Late in the game, Ganago (83) and Frankowski (90) secured the win for the home side.

This win put Lens in second place with 21 points, while Metz, with 6 points, it's second to last.

Lens 4-1 Metz

