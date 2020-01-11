Boye Seals Metz Win Over Strasbourg January 11, 2020 22:04 3:48 min John Boye scored the game-winner in Metz 1-0 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 Soccer Ligue 1 Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Metz RC Strasbourg -Latest Videos 1:18 min Cyprien Penalty Brings Nice Level With Angers 1:17 min Thioub Scores Angers Opener Against Nice 4:03 min Lyon Gets 2-1 Win Over Bordeaux, Moves Up To Fifth 0:59 min Lampard Gives Kante Update 1:05 min Dembele Gives Lyon A 2-1 Lead 1:03 min Cornet Gives Lyon The Equalizer Against Bordeaux 0:58 min Zlatan Will Celebrate More In Milan 1:00 min Jimmy Briand Gives Bordeaux Early Lead Over Lyon 0:49 min Tuchel Thankful For "Super Reliable" Icardi 0:29 min Simeone Hails "Absolute Winner" Zidane