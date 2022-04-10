Post-game insights

Bordeaux are the opponent against whom Nicolas De Préville is involved in the most goals in Ligue 1 (7 - 5 goals, 2 assists). He is Metz's most decisive player this season in the top-flight (6 - 4 goals, 2 assists).

Hwang Ui-Jo has scored 29 Ligue 1 goals for Bordeaux since his arrival in 2019/20, almost triple any other Girondins player over the period (Jimmy Briand at 10).

M'Baye Niang scored his second Ligue 1 goal for Bordeaux, following his goal against Paris in November 2021. He had been on a run of 16 attempted shots (5 on target) without finding the net in the top-flight.

Ricardo Mangas scored his second goal in Ligue 1, after the one he scored in September 2021 against Lens. He scored Bordeaux's first goal in L1 since 27 February against Clermont, ending a drought of 488 minutes without finding the net.

Didier Lamkel Zé scored his first goal in Ligue 1, on his third shot (2nd on target). He is the fourth Cameroonian player to score for Metz in the top-flight in the 21st century, after Joseph-Désiré Job, Hervé Tum and Georges Mandjeck.

Metz have lost two of their last six Ligue 1 games after opening the scoring (W3 D1), that's as many as in their first 30 since returning to the top-flight in 2019/20 (W18 D10).

Bordeaux have won a Ligue 1 game after conceding the first goal for the third time this season (D4 L12), after 31 October 2021 against Reims (3-2) and 12 December 2021 at Troyes (2-1).

Metz have lost their last three Ligue 1 away games (0-1 at St Etienne, 1-6 at Rennes, 1-3 v Bordeaux), after staying unbeaten in the previous four (W1 D3). This is their longest run away from home in the top-flight since January-February 2018 (3).

Metz have 23 points after 31 Ligue 1 games this season. All 36 teams with this total or less at this stage in the top-flight have been relegated.

Bordeaux won only their fifth Ligue 1 game this season, the third at home after 31 October 2021 against Reims (3-2) and 23 January against Strasbourg (4-3). This is their first win in the top-flight by at least two goals since May 2021 (3-0 against Lens).