Bordeaux and Lyon gave a great show today after a 2-2 tie at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux. Gusto's own goal and Elis were the locals' scoring while Denayer and Mendes scored for Lyon.

Bordeaux have scored in each of their last 8 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 15 goals in that run.

Olympique Lyonnais have attempted 699 passes in this game, their highest total in a single match in the French Ligue 1 this season.

In the next round Bordeaux is facing Troyes and Lyon is playing against Lille.

