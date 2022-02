Wissam Ben Yedder took the ball inside the box from a loose ball and shoot an impossible-to-defend right-footer to open up the score for Monaco at Stade Louis II against Stade de Reims.

This is the 15th goal of the season for Ben Yedder, becoming the Ligue 1's top-scorer, overpassing PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

