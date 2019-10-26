Wissam Ben Yedder has warned opponents that Monaco are building into their season nicely as they moved into the top half of Ligue 1 for the first time this season with a 1-0 win at Nantes.

The Tunisian striker is the league's top scorer after his ninth goal of the season proved to be the difference in the west of France on Friday night.

It was a fifth consecutive win for Monaco after a winless first six games where they conceded 14 goals, as Leonardo Jardim's men eye improvement after avoiding relegation by two points last season.

9 - Wissam Ben Yedder has become the fastest Monaco player to score 9 goals with the club in Ligue 1 over the 50 last seasons. Virtuosis. #FCNASM pic.twitter.com/cnCi9Bo09B — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 25, 2019

Ben Yedder's formidable partnership with Algerian striker Islam Slimani has been one of the reasons for Monaco's upturn and says there are no limits as he strives to get Monaco up the league.

"This is a deserved victory for Monaco but irresistible is a big word," he told reporters.

"I have no limit, I always try and do more and continue to score for the team and for me. I am very satisfied as it's always nice to score.

"We are working and building our game collectively to get good results.

"But the title of top scorer is not the most important thing. Monaco had a hard time last year and early in the season, but we try to come back little by little."

Goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte said the club are still aiming to make a return to next season's Champions League.

"It's games like this that can revive us," he added.

"Psychologically this victory is very good. We will see if it launches our season, but the podium is the goal of our club."