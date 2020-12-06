David Beckham says playing with Kylian Mbappe "would have been a dream" after the Paris Saint-Germain superstar netted his 100th goal for the club.

The 21-year-old, who joined PSG from domestic rivals Monaco in August 2017, reached the milestone with a stoppage-time effort against Montpellier on Saturday.

The century strike came in just Mbappe's 137th match and further landmarks will surely follow for the World Cup winner.

Beckham, who finished his career at PSG in 2013, wishes he was still playing and able to help Mbappe chase down record goalscorer Edinson Cavani (200).

The former England captain registered two assists from six chances created in his 10 Ligue 1 games (311 minutes played), but Mbappe might also have improved his own statistics.

"I would have loved to still be a player now, because playing with a forward like Kylian would have been a dream to me," Inter Miami owner Beckham told Telefoot.

"You put the ball anywhere in front of him and he gets it."

Mbappe has averaged a goal every 89 minutes for PSG in Ligue 1, netting 74 of his 100 goals in that competition.

There have been another 13 in the Champions League, although the striker has not netted in Europe in 2020, even as PSG reached last season's final.