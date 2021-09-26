Bayo scores the first for Clermont Foot against Monaco September 26, 2021 17:36 1:17 min Goal by Clermont Foot's Mohamed Bayo. Minute 7' of the match between Clermont Foot and Monaco. Ligue 1 AS Monaco Clermont Foot Mohamed Bayo -Latest Videos 1:06 min Ben Yedder evens the score for Monaco 1:17 min Bayo scores the first for Clermont Foot 10:01 min Ekitike's brace leads Reims to victory 8:43 min Fenerbahce grab three points at Hatayspor 2:54 min Hugo Ekitike's two goals in six minutes for Reims 1:24 min Hugo Ekitike gives Reims the lead over Nantes 1:30 min Ekitike scores twice in six minutes for Reims 0:49 min Hatayspor get closer with a goal by Saint-Louis 1:04 min Foket scores for Reims with an impressive header 2:20 min Hamilton's hundred in numbers