Bamba Dieng scored two goals (37' and 60') to lead Marseille to a 0-2 victory visiting Monaco. The Diego Sampaoli side keep fighting for the top of Ligue 1's 2021/22 season where they're third now but one pending match after the suspension in Nice.

Dieng was the top offensive threat for Marseille with his two goals, two posts, and a constant attack to the Monaco area. The 21-year-old also displayed his speed and good football skills.



