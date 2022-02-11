Ball hits the post, PSG close to scoring and Mbappé cautioned February 11, 2022 21:44 1:42 min A lot in just one play. This all happened around the 39th minute. Ligue 1 Kylian Mbappe Xavi Simons -Latest Videos 8:54 min Wydad Casablanca cruise over Sagrada Esperanca 1:42 min Woodwork, PSG was close, and Mbappé sees yellow 7:55 min PSG receive Rennes with Messi alongside Simons 1:07 min Pochettino on Benzema: "One of the best forwards" 10:52 min Etoile du Sahel and CR Belouizdad draw 0-0 7:14 min Sundowns open Group A with 3 points 1:08 min Sundowns start the party with a goal by Zwane 1:42 min Guardiola wary of Liverpool danger 1:07 min Ancelotti hopeful on Benzema 0:48 min Klopp to take late call on Mane