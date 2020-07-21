Marseille have added Borussia Dortmund defender and Argentina international Leonardo Balerdi on a one-year loan. The Ligue 1 club have the option to make the move permanent next year.

Olympique de Marseille have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Argentina international defender Leonardo Balerdi, who today signed a contract on a one-year loan with option to buy, following medical examinations.

The 21-year-old Leonardo Balerdi is the second signing to the First Team ahead of the 2020/21 summer transfer window for Olympique Marseille, following the arrival of Pape Gueye. A promising central defender who can also play as a defensive midfielder, Leonardo Balerdi has experience with very big clubs such as Boca Juniors and Borussia Dortmund.

The Villa Mercedes native of Argentina emerges as a strong defender with high potential and talent, earning his first selection with the Argentina national team at just 20 years old, after spending time with the U20s. His strengths included his game intelligence, his steadiness in both ground and aerial duels, as well as his ability to adapt -- which will allow him to fit into André Villas-Boas's squad.

He will join the rest of the First Team in Germany today to meet his team-mates and complete pre-season camp. Leonardo will use his technical skills and his grinta to propel Olympique de Marseille to reach their targets this season.