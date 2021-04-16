Leonardo Balerdi has expressed his desire to stay with Marseille beyond the terms of his current loan spell. The 22-year-old Argentine central defender is on loan from Borussia Dortmund, and is set to return at the end of this season.



“The arrival of Jorge Sampaoli was favourable for me in terms of playing time. I am looking for this consistency. It allows me to have much more confidence.

Stay at the club? We have begun to talk about it. I am thinking about it a bit but I am calm. I am very happy at Marseille, in the club but also in the city. I feel as if I am in Argentina. What I want, is to stay. But it also depends on Dortmund and Marseille.

We will speak about it again, but I would like to stay. I think that Boca Juniors are the biggest club in Argentina and the same thing for Marseille in France. There is more pressure on these clubs and the players have to meet that expectation.”

