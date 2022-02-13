Bakambu finds a present inside the box and nets it in February 13, 2022 21:46 1:00 min Goal by Marseille's Cedric Bakambu in the 26th minute to put Marseille ahead 0-1 over FC Metz. Ligue 1 Metz Marseille Cedric Bakambu -Latest Videos 1:00 min Bakambu finds a present in the box and nets it in 10:12 min Lens avoid a late Bordeaux comeback 8:15 min Nantes add three points by beating Reims 1-0 7:46 min Saint-Etienne win and are escaping relegation 9:00 min Trabzonspor beat Konyaspor and are 12 points away 7:21 min Orlando Pirates beat Saoura in the CAF Conf. Cup 10:54 min Brest crush Troyes 5-1 7:39 min Kevin Gameiro helps Strasbourg to keep 4th 9:02 min Monaco frustrated after goalless tie with Lorient 10:13 min Lyon go sixth after beating Nice