Andre Villas-Boas was taken aback by Paris Saint-Germain's decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel.

PSG confirmed the German's dismissal last week after days of speculation, bringing an end to his two and a half year stay at the Parc des Princes.

The Marseille coach sympathized with Tuchel and admitted the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino has caused him to change his plans ahead of next week's Trophée des Champions clash.

"Tuchel getting sacked has changed how we’re going to prepare for PSG, we’ll have only two games to do so.

"It’s going to be harder to prepare.

"I don’t know what [Mauricio] Pochettino has in his head, what’s his favorite system.

"So we’ll look at their next two games, against Saint-Etienne and Brest.

"Every time a coach is fired, it’s not a good thing, especially with what [Thomas Tuchel] achieved.

"Everyone knows what the owners are expecting. Sadly, this is what happened to him, it’s always the same thing.

"I was surprised by the timing, it’s hard. Not very nice. But it’s their decision."

Watch the Trophée des Champions

PSG vs. Marseille - Wednesday, January 13 @ 3:00PM ET / Noon PT on beIN SPORTS