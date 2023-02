With goals from Gaetan Perrin (a penalty in the 51st minute) and Jubal, Auxerre beat Olympique Lyonnais 2-1 in the opening match of Week 24 in the French Ligue 1.

Lyon's only goal came from a header by Moussa Dembele in the 36th minute.

Auxerre is currently 19th in the table and fighting to avoid relegation with 4 wins, 6 draws, and 14 losses, which gives them just 18 points. Lyon is in ninth place with a record of 10-5-9 and 35 points.