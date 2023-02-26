Auxerre escape the relegation zone after their second consecutive win February 26, 2023 17:48 8:55 min Thanks to a goal from Malagasy Rayan Raveloson, Auxerre got all three points at the Du Moustoir stadium against Lorient 0-1 to escape the Ligue 1 relegation zone. Ligue 1 Lorient Auxerre -Latest Videos 8:55 min Auxerre win 0-1 and escape the relegation zone Atleti chief: Refs favour Madrid Simeone: Referees favour Madrid 8:09 min 1-1: Lens drop points against Montpellier 0:46 min Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid 9:28 min 4-0: Goal-fest as Fenerbahce dominates Konyaspor 8:18 min 1-3: Lyon claim victory over Angers 0:30 min Xavi not concerned by criticism 1:00 min Fernandes anticipating tricky final 1:40 min Ancelotti empathizes with Ramos