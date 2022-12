Auxerre faced Monaco in a thrilling game.

The locals were given a penalty and took the lead in the 30th minute of the game.

Monaco equalized with a penalty before the first half ended.

The first half ended 1-1.

Monaco took the lead in the 57th minute.

Auxerre equalized after Monaco scored an own goal.

Eliesse Ben Seghir scored a wonder goal that was enough to give Monaco the win over Auxerre with a score of 2-3.