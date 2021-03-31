GOAL

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said he will "accept it" if Memphis Depay leaves for a bigger club this summer.

The former Manchester United forward has impressed in Ligue 1 and has been linked with several major European clubs, including Barcelona.

Aulas told a press conference on Tuesday: "I know that Memphis remained in a good frame of mind for the club. He has remained at the level of international player and is doing well in his role as captain. We put him in the best position to return at his level of the 2014 World Cup.

"I respect his choices. If he has to leave for a bigger club than OL, I will accept it."

