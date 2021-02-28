AS Monaco Strike Twice to Edge Brest February 28, 2021 15:40 9:25 min Late goals from Stevan Jovetic and Kevin Volland helped AS Monaco get a 2-0 win over Brest. Ligue 1 AS Monaco Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Stevan Jovetic Brest Kevin Volland -Latest Videos 0:49 min Ajorque Fires Strasbourg into Lead Over Lille 8:23 min Lens Steal Point Against Angers 10:32 min Nimes Frustrate Nantes in Relegation Six-Pointer 9:27 min Murillo Helps Celta Steal Point Against Valladolid 0:50 min Jeison Murillo Gives Equalizer To Celta 10:26 min Mamelodi Sundowns Put Five Past CR Belouizdad 3:31 min Cassano: Juve Have Done Worse with Ronaldo 9:25 min AS Monaco Strike Twice to Edge Brest 1:21 min Fabian Orellana Scores Opener For Real Valladolid 1:06 min Was Messi Lucky Not to Be Sent Off Vs. Sevilla?