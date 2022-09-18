AS Monaco get their third win in a row after beating Reims 0-3 September 18, 2022 15:23 9:40 min Monaco won 0-3 on their visit to Reims on Matchday 8 and got their third consecutive win in Ligue 1. Ligue 1 AS Monaco Reims -Latest Videos 9:40 min AS Monaco get their third win in a row 8:32 min 2-1: Brilliant win from Lille against Toulouse 10:36 min Besiktas drop points after drawing Istanbulspor 9:19 min Montpellier win thanks to a late penalty 7:56 min Saint-Etienne lose 2-1 to Guingamp 0:39 min Haaland sets Premier League record 0:28 min Benzema ruled out of Madrid derby 0:57 min Fed-Nadal rivalry 'the greatest' 1:07 min Rumors: Real Madrid want Skriniar 0:23 min Guardiola 'delighted' with Grealish