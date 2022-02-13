Arkadiusz Milik scored in the 82nd. minute to give Olympique de Marseille a hard-fought victory visiting FC Metz.

Marseille remained in second place with a 13-7-4 record and 46 points, 134 points behind the leader Paris Saint-Germain. FC Metz is in 19th place with a 4-8-12 record and 20 points.

Cedric Bakambu opened the score in the 26th minute for Marseille before Habib Maiga tied it in the 52nd.

Post-game insights:

Metz have failed to win in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winless streak was from 3rd October 2021 to 21st November 2021, a run of 6 games.

Olympique Marseille have scored in their last 11 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 12 games from 20th September 2020 to 6th January 2021.

Olympique Marseille have scored in each of their last 11 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 18 goals in that run.

Olympique Marseille have beaten Metz for the first time in the French Ligue 1 since 2nd February 2018, a run of 4 games without a win.

Olympique Marseille have scored in their last 11 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest scoring streak this season.

