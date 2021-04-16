Araujo Scores Late Lille Equalizer Against Montpellier April 16, 2021 22:49 1:05 min Luiz Araujo scores in 85' to bring Lille level with Montpellier at 1-1 in Ligue 1 Soccer Ligue 1 Lille Highlights Montpellier HSC Ligue 1 Highlights Luiz Araújo -Latest Videos 11:03 min Lille Held To Draw By Montpellier 1:05 min Araujo Nets Lille Equalizer Against Montpellier 1:53 min Kovac: Only Lille Can Decide The Title 1:06 min Delort Scores Montpellier Opener Against Lille 1:17 min Vieira "Did Not Expect" To Be Fired By OGC Nice 4:31 min Will An MLS Team Win CONCACAF Champions League? 7:12 min Is Zidane The Best Coach In The World? 11:51 min Neymar Or Mbappe Re-Signing More Crucial For PSG? 13:49 min Ankaragucu Salvage Late Draw With Besiktas 1:53 min Paintsil Penalty Levels Ankaragucu With Besiktas