Appiah's unlucky own goal gives the lead to PSG November 20, 2021 18:44 1:40 min In an attempt to cut a pass, Appiah puts it in his own net and PSG's lead is restored. This is what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS! PSG Ligue 1 Nantes -Latest Videos 8:00 min Highlights: Alanyaspor vs Besiktas 12:30 min Messi scores in the Ligue 1 to help PSG win 2:35 min Last minute goal for Alanyaspor to finish 2-0 2:28 min Lionel Messi scores his first goal in the Ligue 1 1:40 min Appiah's unlucky own goal gives the lead to PSG 2:45 min Kolo Muani equalizes with an outrageous back heel 2:08 min Keylor Navas is red carded, leaving PSG with 10 me 0:28 min PSG's front three enjoying life against Nantes 0:41 min Report: Watford 4-1 Man Utd 3:24 min Disallowed goal for Emre Akbaba