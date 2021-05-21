Speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday's match against OGC Nice, midfielder Houssem Aour acknowledged the possibility of a summer transfer away from Lyon:

“This could be (my last match at Lyon), but it could also not be. I do not ask myself these sorts of questions before an important match like this. I have not played as much as I would have liked. I struggled to come back after COVID. A pretty mixed season (for me). I have improved in terms of managing injuries. I am happy with my statistics in the few matches that I have done, so a mixed season. I feel good, I am at 100% for this match.”