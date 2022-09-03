A fantastic encounter between Auxerre and Marseille.
Gerson scored the first goal for Marseille in the 8th minute.
The first half ended 0-1.
Alexis Sanchez scored the second one for Marseille in the 84th minute.
The game ended 0-2 for Marseille.
