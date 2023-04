After 21 matches without a win in Ligue 1, Angers has finally achieved victory by defeating Lille on Matchday 30.

In the 84th minute, Halid Šabanović scored for the home team who is currently the worst team in the entire competition.

On the other hand, Lille, who dominated throughout the match, jeopardized their position on the table and could fall out of the Top 5.

Before this match, Angers had just 11 points after 29 Ligue 1 matches in 2022/23, the second worst total.