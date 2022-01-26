An own goal by Batista Mendy at the 43rd minute was all that Saint-Etienne needed to grab 3 points in their visit to Angers.

Saint-Etienne attained the third victory of their terrible Ligue 1 2021/22 season and are now with a 3-6-13 record in last place. Angers is not at 12th place with 7-8-7.

Pascal Dupraz has directed more Ligue 1 games without losing any against Angers than against any other side (5 : W4 D1). His sides have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four top-flight games against SCO (3 with Toulouse and 1 with St Etienne).

Jimmy Cabot has lost possession 36 times tonight, the highest tally for an Angers player in a Ligue 1 game since Angelo Fulgini in March 2021 (38), already at home against St Etienne.

St Etienne have scored thanks to an opponent own goal for the first time in Ligue 1 since 7 February 2021 (John Boye with Metz) and this is also the first time Angers concedes an own goal in the top-flight since this exact day (Souleyman Doumbia v Nice).

St Etienne have faced only seven shots against Angers, their second lowest tally in a Ligue 1 game this season after their other game against Angers in October (4). SCO have amassed only 0.39 xG tonight, which is the lowest tally for an opponent of Les Verts in this top-flight campaign.

Angers are one of the two sides alongside Reims that have failed to score a single goal from open play in Ligue 1 in 2022.

St Etienne have won their first Ligue 1 game since November at Troyes (1-0), ending a seven-game losing streak in the top-flight. This is only their second clean sheet of this campaign.

Angers have lost three of their last five Ligue 1 games (W1 D1), failing to score in three of these games, after remaining mute only once in their first 17 games of this campaign.

Since their comeback in the top-flight in 2015/16, Angers have won only 8% of their Ligue 1 games against St Etienne (1/13), only doing worse against Paris (0% : 0/12) among all sides met at least twice in the competition over the period.

