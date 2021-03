Angel Di Maria has signed a new one-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain with an option to extend for an additional year.

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Angel Di Maria has signed a one-year contract extension, with an option of a second year ❤️💙https://t.co/XxHyYjI64D — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 12, 2021