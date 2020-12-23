Andy Delort Scores Bicycle Kick Goal For Montpellier December 23, 2020 22:32 1:04 min Andy Delort scores a fantastic bicycle kick goal to make it now 2-2 between Montpellier and Lille. Ligue 1 Lille Highlights Montpellier HSC Ligue 1 Highlights Andy Delort -Latest Videos 8:47 min Real Betis Snatch Win Against Cadiz 6:36 min Lille Snatch Winner To Go Top Of Ligue 1 1:40 min Weah Scores Lille Opener Against Montpellier 7:26 min PSG Put Four Past Strasbourg In Win 1:06 min Kean Extends PSG Lead Over Strasbourg 1:28 min Gueye Blasts PSG's Third Past Strasbourg 1:22 min Burak Yilmaz Restores Lille's Lead At 3-2 1:15 min Mbappe Doubles PSG Lead Over Strasbourg 1:04 min Delort Scores Bicycle Kick Goal To Make It 2-2 1:00 min Ikoné Scores Off Penalty To Make It 2-1 Lille