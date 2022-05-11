In a forceful reaction in the second half, Nice overcame a two-goal deficit to achieve a victory (4-2) that brings Christophe Galtier's team closer to the Champions League positions.
Nice soon assimilated the disappointment suffered last weekend in the final of the Coupe de France that Nantes snatched from them. On their return to Ligue 1, Galtier's team achieved a victory necessary to be among the top three of the table.
The victory puts Nice two points behind Monaco, third in the table and closing the Champions League places. Saint Etienne remains second to last, in the relegation zone, three points away from the permanence that Lorient marks. EFE
Post-game insights:
- Nice have scored in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 5 games from 12th December 2021 to 23rd January 2022.
- A. Gouiri has assisted 8 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Nice player in the French Ligue 1.
- Nice have won after trailing by two or more goals in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 24th October 2021 against Olympique Lyonnais (a 3-2 win).
- Nice have scored in each of their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 6 goals in that run.
- Nice have won after conceding the opening goal in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 22nd December 2021 against Lens (5 games without a win).
- Saint-Étienne have lost their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer losing streak was from 28th November 2021 to 21st January 2022, a run of 7 games.
- Nice have won their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winning streak was from 12th December 2021 to 23rd January 2022, a run of 5 games.
- Nice have won after trailing at half time at home in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 22nd December 2021 against Lens.
- Saint-Étienne have lost after leading by two or more goals in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 8th April 2022 against Lorient (a 2-6 defeat).
- Saint-Étienne have lost an away game after leading at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 28th February 2021 against Lorient (2 games without defeat).
- A. Delort has scored 13 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other Nice player in the French Ligue 1.
- Saint-Étienne have lost after leading at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 15th January 2022 against Lens (2 games without defeat after leading at half time).
- Nice have won after trailing at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 22nd December 2021 against Lens (3 games without a win after trailing at half time).
- Nice won a Ligue 1 game after conceding the first goal for the fifth time this season, their highest tally in a top-flight campaign since 1950. It is the second time in 2021/22 in the L1 that the Aiglons have come back from a two-goal deficit after 24 October 2021 against Lyon (3-2).
- St Etienne have lost their last two Ligue 1 games after leading 2-0 (2-6 at Lorient, 2-4 at Nice), something they had never done in their previous 112.
- Nice have registered 19 wins this season in Ligue 1 (D7 L10). The Aiglons have only done better twice after 36 games in the top-flight: in 2016/17 (22 - 3rd at the end of the season) and in 1958/59 (24 - 1st at the end of the season).
- St Etienne have 31 points after 36 games in Ligue 1 this season, their lowest tally at this stage of the competition when counting three points for a win. 22 of the 23 teams with this tally or less at this stage in the 21st century have been relegated, the only exception being Dijon in 2018/19 (18th and kept up through the play-offs).
- St Etienne have only gleaned five points against current Ligue 1 top 10 clubs this season (D5 L14), four less than any other team in the top-flight.
- St Etienne have conceded 74 goals this season in the top-flight, their second highest tally in a single season behind 1946/47 (84).
- Denis Bouanga has been involved in 11 Ligue 1 goals in 2022 (6 goals, 5 assists), more than double any other St Etienne player. He has opened the scoring on five occasions this season in the top-flight, with only Moussa Dembélé doing better (6).
- St Etienne midfielder Ryad Boudebouz has been involved in seven goals in Ligue 1 against Nice (3 goals, 4 assists), he only did better against Rennes (11). He has delivered three assists in his last five games in the top-flight, as many as in his previous 50.
- Nice striker Andy Delort was involved in three goals in a Ligue 1 game (2 goals, 1 assist) for the second time in his career, after 22 November 2020 (with Montpellier against Strasbourg). St Etienne are the striker's favourite prey in the top-flight (7 goals).
- Andy Delort scored his first goal from a direct free kick in Ligue 1 and Nice's second this season, after 25 September 2021 at... St Etienne (Amine Gouiri).