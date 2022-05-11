In a forceful reaction in the second half, Nice overcame a two-goal deficit to achieve a victory (4-2) that brings Christophe Galtier's team closer to the Champions League positions.

Nice soon assimilated the disappointment suffered last weekend in the final of the Coupe de France that Nantes snatched from them. On their return to Ligue 1, Galtier's team achieved a victory necessary to be among the top three of the table.

The victory puts Nice two points behind Monaco, third in the table and closing the Champions League places. Saint Etienne remains second to last, in the relegation zone, three points away from the permanence that Lorient marks. EFE

Post-game insights: