Carlo Ancelotti said he wasn't too 'disappointed' on missing out on signing PSG star Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid made the 22-year old forward a top target to sign over the summer however, after much speculation, a move didn't materialize.



Ancelotti will make his return to the Bernabeu on Sunday when his side take on a struggling Celta Vigo in LaLiga.



CARLO ANCELOTTI

Head Coach, Real Madrid

"No, I am not disappointed, but it is clear that (Kylian) Mbappé is a great player, he has stayed at PSG, we wish him good luck. We think about our squad, about our players, because we have a very strong squad. A squad that can do a lot this year."