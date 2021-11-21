It was worth the wait, but finally, Lionel Messi has shown us what can he do in PSG's colors in Ligue 1. Probably the most influential player in the 3-1 win against Nantes for Pochettino's team, not only with the goal but with his involvement with the attacking play, creating 3 chances, tied with Kylian Mbappé.

But how was Messi's game if we scratch beyond the surface?

We can call this game a "vintage Messi". Or a least, it was the most similar to what we have seen the Rosario-born in the last couple of years with Barcelona and Argentina. And one of the most interesting things is how it looks that, finally, he's part of Pochettino's system.

This is important because it's symbiotic: The ex-Tottenham and Southampton boss prefer that his teams attack narrowly, with the so-called wingers (they're actually inside forwards) cutting inside allowing space for the overlapping full-backs. And that's what happened yesterday, Hakimi understood what to do, Mbappé understood where to do the runs, because Messi also likes to drift inside, going from right to center.

An easy way to see this is the average positioning of the players: on paper Neymar and Messi were wide, but were they? Most of their touches were central, in fact, in what it's called "half-space", or that little room between center back and full back.

This drifting inside allowed Messi to be influential in a number of ways that can be proved with some numbers: He was the player with more shots (6), higher xG (0.84), the highest number of touches (114), passes in the final third (31), and had a 90% passing accuracy, which is high for a forward.

The touch map from Messi is perhaps the more clear way to visualize how he was all over the final third:

Messi's interaction with his teammates in the attack was quite clear, as you can check in the video below, with the principles mentioned previously:

