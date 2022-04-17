A heated game between Metz and Clermont ended in a draw after the 90 minutes in France. The first half was a game with a lot of action. The first goal landed in the 24th minute after Nicolas de Preville opened the score at home. Not long after, the visitors scored the equalizer to go into the break with no worries. Clermont was left with 10 men after Ibrahime received a red card only minutes before the break.

Clermont didn’t let their guard down and managed to keep the game 1-1 even though they were left with 10 men! The game went on with little action to keep the game in a draw and both teams left the matchday with only 1 point each.