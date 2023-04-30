An early goal by OGC Nice was enough to beat Troyes 1-0 April 30, 2023 18:30 11:34 min Nice scored in the 2nd minute of the game and came out with the three points from the l'Aube stadium after beating Troyes 0-1 on matchday 33 of Ligue 1. Ligue 1 OGC Nice -Latest Videos 11:34 min Early goal gives OGC Nice the win 8:39 min Montpellier visit and crush 0-4 Monaco 10:33 min Esperance de Tunis held JS Kabylie to claim CAFCL 11:16 min Algeria starts AFCON U-17 with a victory 8:09 min Al-Ahly advances to Champions League semifinals 10:30 min Lille win keeps their European dream alive 8:01 min Fenerbahçe win 3-0 over Sivasspor but lose Valenci 4:35 min Enner Valencia was taken to hospital 11:00 min Konyaspor overcome adversity to defeat Trabzonspor 10:00 min Sundowns dominate to progress to semifinals