In minute 65 of the Ligue 1 match between Lens and Strasbourg on matchday 30 of the season, Facundo Medina scored an incredible volley with his left leg to give Lens a 2-0 cushion over Strasbourg.



The Argentinian connected with a cross from the right side of the box and struck the ball with power and precision, leaving the Strasbourg goalkeeper with no chance. The goal was a moment of brilliance from Medina and put Lens in a commanding position to secure all three points.