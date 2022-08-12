An incredible encounter between Nantes and Lille in the 2nd Round of Ligue 1.

Moses Simon scored the first goal in the 28th minute.

The first half ended 1-0.

Lille equalized in the 76th minute after an incredible team goal.

Sadly, neither of the teams could take home the 3 points, but at least they leave with 1 point.

Post-Game insights:

Nantes went unbeaten in their first two games of a Ligue 1 season for the third time in a row (0-0 at Angers, 1-1 v Lille), their best run since 1990/91-1995/96 (6 seasons).

Lille have not lost any of their last four Ligue 1 games (W2 D2), after having lost four of the previous five (W1).

Moses Simon is involved in six goals in August in Ligue 1 (2 goals, 4 assists), his most prolific month. Before tonight, Lille were the team he had played the most minutes without scoring against so far in the top-flight (438).

Jonathan David has been involved in six goals in his last four Ligue 1 games (4 goals, 2 assists), as many as in the previous 25 (6 goals). The Lille striker has even delivered as many assists in two games this season (2) as in all the previous two (2 in 75 games).

Quentin Merlin created four chances against Lille tonight, the highest total on the game and for the Nantes player in his Ligue 1 career.