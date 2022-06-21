Paris Saint-Germain's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke about the new PSG project following the departure of Leonardo and the arrival of Luis Campos at the head of the sporting directorate. Al-Khelaifi addressed all the hot topics at the Parc des Princes, as published by Diario Marca and Le Parisien.

On the coach, Al-Khelaifi has not yet confirmed Mauricio Pochettino's departure and ruled out Zinedine Zidane.

"I just want to make it clear that I liked Zidane as a player, and I like him as a coach, but we have not spoken to him either directly or indirectly, ever."

Al-Khelaifi also came out in defense of Kylian Mbappé and responded to comments recently published in the media.

"I turned down 180 million last summer from Real Madrid because I knew Kylian wanted to stay at PSG. I know him very well. I know what he and his family want, and they don't move for money. He has chosen to play here for his city, his club, and his country, and for the sporting project. He only thinks about playing and winning.

What we do, we do because we know we can. It's not our style to talk about other leagues, clubs, or federations. We don't give lessons, and we are not going to allow anyone to give us lessons. It's the same thing every year. We are going to continue building our project".

Al-Khelaifi took time to insist that the PSG players will have to perform at a higher level in the upcoming Ligue 1 season:

"What I can tell you is that we expect all the players to do much more than they did last season. Much more! They all have to be at 100%. Obviously, we weren't good enough to go far. For next season, the objective is clear: work every day at 200%. Give everything we have for this shirt, give the maximum and we'll see the result. We must become humble again. We have to change to avoid injuries, suspensions and fouls that turn a match upside down.

We have to stop saying: "We want to win this and that and that". We build. You have to be disciplined, on and off the pitch. Anyone who wants to stay in their comfort zone, who doesn't want to fight, will stay on the sidelines. And we have to create a real team, find a real collective spirit. That will be the mission of the new coach. We want players who are proud to represent PSG and ready to fight every day".

During the interview, Al-Khelaifi also insisted that "the Super League is dead" and ratified his commitment to the new Padel circuit (Premier Padel). He also talked about Messi, Neymar, and the new transfer policy to be implemented by Luis Campos.